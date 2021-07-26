Marriage proposal denied, man stabs the woman

Jaipur: A woman and her mother were seriously injured when a man allegedly stabbed them in Tonk district in Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

‘As per the preliminary investigation, Aasif, 22, wished to marry the 21-year-old woman but she rejected his marriage proposal, so he attacked her today with a knife,’ said Station House Officer, Kotwali police station Jitendra Singh.

The woman’s mother was also hit by the accused when she rushed to her rescue, he said. The mother and daughter sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the district hospital from where they were referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur in critical condition, SHO Singh said.

A hunt has been launched to find the accused, he said.