Orange alert issued for 13 districts in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: In Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across 13 districts, PTI reported quoting a senior meteorologist at the IMD office in Bhopal. The official said that Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing rain for the fourth day in a row.

‘The orange alert is for heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Tikamgarh,’ PK Saha said, adding that rain may abate on Tuesday because a low-pressure system has weakened over Madhya Pradesh’s northwest.

Saha warned, however, that a cyclonic circulation still exists over the region. “An east-west trough is running across 25 degrees north latitude. This means that the rain activity might get confined to the state’s northwest, including Gwalior and Chambal divisions,” he added, projecting further good rainfall in the coming weeks due to an upcoming low-pressure area due to form over the north Bay of Bengal on July 28.

‘The orange alert is for heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Tikamgarh,’ explained PK Saha, who noted that the low-pressure system over northwest Madhya Pradesh will weaken on Tuesday.

However, Saha also warned that cyclonic circulation remains over the region. ‘An east-west trough is running across 25 degrees north latitude. This means that the rain activity might get confined to the state’s northwest, including Gwalior and Chambal divisions,’ said the meteorologist, who also anticipated more rain by the end of the month due to a low-pressure system expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on July 28.