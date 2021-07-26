Railways install Dr Kalam’s bust made of scrap

The South Western Railway (SWR) zone of Indian Railways offered a one-of-a-kind homage to former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. At the Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR, a 7.8-foot-high bust of India’s ‘Missile Man’ was erected. Indian Railways published photos of the bust on Twitter, which drew the attention of social media users.

‘The most creative tribute to the Missile Man & former President of India, Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam by Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR. The 7.8 ft high & 800 kg heavy structure is fabricated entirely of scrap materials like Bolts, Nuts, Wire Ropes, Soap Containers & Damper pieces,’ read the caption.

The post, which was shared on July 22, has received over 2,600 likes and a slew of comments. Many were amazed by the creativity, while others spoke highly of the initiative. Many people paid their respects to the Missile man of India.

‘Salute to all employees in Yashwantpur coaching department,’ wrote one. ‘Awesome tribute to the great man!’ another commented.