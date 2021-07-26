State government extends Covid-19 curfew till August 2

Panaji: The Goa government extended the state-wide Covid-19 curfew till August 2. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the decision on his Twitter. ‘The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 2nd August 2021,’ Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Earlier, the state government had eased several restrictions imposed in the state. The government had allowed to reopen bars, restaurants and gyms with 50% capacity. A maximum of 15 people were allowed in religious places. Shopping malls and shops were also allowed to operate from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complexes and stadiums were also permitted to remain open.

The curfew was first imposed in the state on May 9 and was later extended from time to time as per the coronavirus situation in the state.