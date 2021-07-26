Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower, dragged by Reliance

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices have ended lower in the Indian share market. The report of a decline in profit by Reliance Industries Limited in the second quarter has dragged the domestic equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled 124 points or 0.23% at 52,852. NSE Nifty ended at 15,824, lower by 32 points or 0.2%. 7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange was positive as 1837 shares closed higher and 1515 shares ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Divis Labs, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Titan, Britannia and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, Wipro, State bank of India, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharati Airtel and Tata Motors.