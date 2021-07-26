Tokyo Olympics: Malayali swimmer Sajan Prakash finishes fourth

Tokyo: The third day of the Tokyo Olympics turned out to be a ‘bad day’ for India as several Indian players were bowed out from the event. Malayali swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Men’s 200m Butterfly event as he finished fourth in the heats. Sajan Prakash had created history by becoming the first Indian swimmer to cross the Olympic qualification ‘A’ mark.

In Archery, the Indian trio of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai defeated Kazakhstan’s team and entered the quarter-finals, but the Indian campaign ended in front of the mighty South Korean team. In fencing, India’s Bhavani Devi also suffered a second-round defeat in the women’s individual sabre event.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s archery team enters quarter-finals

India’s Sumit Nagal lost in the second round of tennis. In table tennis, Manika Batra lost in the 3rd round, Sutirtha Mukherjee in the 2nd round, while Sharat Kamal reached the 3rd round. In shooting, Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwawere also bowed out.