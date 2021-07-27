BCCI announces Indian squad for England Test Series

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the updated squad for the upcoming England Test Series. BCCI updated the squad as several players were injured and the team management requested replacements. The series will begin from August 4. India will play 5 matches against the hosts.

Opener Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and fast bowler Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour.

India’s updated squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla