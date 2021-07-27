Chinese TikTok Star Falls to Death While Recording Livestream

In a shocking turn of events, Chinese TikTok star Xiao Qiumei died after falling from a 160-foot crane in Quzhou, China, while recording a video. Xiao, a crane operator by trade, was reportedly filming a livestream video inside a crane cabin before succumbing to her injuries.

According to SportsKeeda, a disturbing video has surfaced online, showing the influencer filming herself minutes before falling from the nearly 160-foot crane. The camera abruptly drops down and cuts to blurry footage of crane equipment after a few minutes.

Xiao Qiumei was one of China’s most popular content creators and TikTok artist, with over 100,000 followers on the platform. In the Chinese version of TikTok, known as Douyin, she went by the handle @Xiaoquimei. She was a mother of two who shared videos of her daily life and profession with her followers on a regular basis.

Earlier, 32-year-old Sofia Cheung of Hong Kong, died from a fall on July 10 while taking an Instagram selfie near a waterfall.