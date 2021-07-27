Commodity Market: Gold prices slide down

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures slipped down by Rs 11 or 0.02% to Rs 47,450 per 10 gram. The price of silver future was also down by Rs 102 or 0.22% to Rs 67,019 per kilogram. On Monday, gold settled at Rs 47,461 and silver at Rs 67,121.

The price of spot gold in India remained unchanged at Rs 47,870 per 10 gram. The price of gold varies from state to state in the country as different sets of taxes were levied on the yellow metal.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US Dollar 1798.61 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1% to US dollar 1797.80 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver prices plunged 0.06% to US dollar 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose by 0.05% to US dollar 1078.0 per ounce.