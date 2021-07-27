Covid vaccination for children may begin next month, says Health Minister

New Delhi: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that the Covid-19 vaccine will be available to children in August. The information was given by Mansukh Mandaviya at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this week, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director revealed trials for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on children were in progress and the results were expected by September. Trials of Covaxin are currently being conducted at AIIMS Delhi in children ages 2-6. Randeep Guleria told the media on June 22 that children would be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine by September.

On June 7, Delhi AIIMS began screening children between the age of 2 to 17 for trials of the Covid-19 vaccine. Bharat Biotech was granted permission by the DCGI on May 12 to conduct phase 2, phase 3 trials of Covaxin in children as young as two.

The trial has been conducted by categorizing children according to their age, with 175 children in each category. Following the administration of the second dose, an interim report will be released, which will clarify the safety of the vaccine for children.

In addition to Covaxin, trials for Zydus Cadila’s vaccine for children are also currently underway in the country.