Magnetic helmet shrunk deadly tumor in human test

We’ve seen helmets and artificial intelligence that can detect brain cancers, but now a new hard hat can also cure them.

Researchers utilized a helmet that creates a magnetic field to reduce a dangerous tumor by a third as part of the latest neurological breakthrough. The 53-year-old patient who had the therapy died as a result of an unrelated injury, but an examination of his brain revealed that the operation eliminated 31% of the tumor mass in a short amount of time. The test was the first non-invasive treatment for glioblastoma, a lethal kind of brain cancer.

Three spinning magnets are linked to a microprocessor-based electronic controller powered by a rechargeable battery in the helmet. The patient was required to wear the gadget for five weeks at a clinic and then at home with the assistance of his wife as part of the therapy.

The magnetic field treatment produced by the helmet was initially applied for two hours and subsequently increased to a maximum of six hours per day. The patient’s tumor mass and volume shrank by about a third throughout this time, with reduction appearing to be linked to the therapeutic dosage.

The device’s creators believe that it might one day be used to treat brain tumors without the need for radiation or chemotherapy after receiving FDA permission for compassionate use treatment.

David S. Baskin, corresponding author and head of the Kenneth R. Peak Center for Brain and Pituitary Tumor Treatment in Houston Methodist Neurological Institute’s Department of Neurosurgery said: ‘Our results … open a new world of non-invasive and nontoxic therapy … with many exciting possibilities for the future.’

The procedure’s details were published in Frontiers in Oncology, a peer-reviewed publication.