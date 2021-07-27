Man takes wife to Nainital on pretext of vacation, pushes her from hill; arrested

Uttarakhand: A 24-year-old salesman was arrested for reportedly murdering his wife by shoving her down a hill in Nainital, Uttarakhand in June. The Dabri police station has sent a squad to the hill station to look for the corpse.

According to the investigation, he took his wife to Nainital under the guise of a holiday. Authorities said that he later informed her relatives that she had fled.

The 29-year-old lady filed an FIR on July 14 last year saying that the guy raped her under the guise of marriage. ‘Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered. The accused was arrested on August 8 and sent to Tihar jail. A few days later, the woman submitted an affidavit saying she wanted to withdraw her complaint and that she and the accused would get married. The accused was granted bail on October 10 and married the woman,’ a senior police officer said. Police stated that the couple fought frequently.

‘The woman’s family members told police that he fought with her over petty issues and she returned home on June 7. He approached her on June 11 and asked her to come back to his hometown in Uttarakhand, but her mother refused to send her. Her family members alleged that he was not giving her proper food and accommodation and had also threatened her following a heated argument,’ an officer said, adding that eventually, he persuaded his wife, and she returned on June 11th.

When the woman’s parents were unable to contact her on June 15, they contacted the police and filed a missing person report. ‘Police discovered that the victim’s phone had been turned off. Her parents informed authorities that they called her husband, who claimed that she accompanied him to Uttarakhand, where she managed to flee. He said he tried to reach her as well, but was unsuccessful,’ the officer added.

The victim’s parents then filed an application in a Dwarka court under CrPC Section 97, alleging that she was imprisoned by her spouse.

‘The court ordered that the case be investigated by sub-inspector Narender Singh. Singh examined the couple’s call records and discovered that their most recent location was Nainital, where the woman’s phone had been turned off. Police questioned her spouse, and he confessed’ the officer said.