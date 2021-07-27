NABARD Recruitment 2021: Here’s all you need to know

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is conducting a recruitment drive. The recruitment drive is to select candidates for positions as Assistant Managers. The candidate who is interested should note that the bank opened the window for online registration of applications on 17th July 2021. The deadline for submitting applications is 7th August 2021. Interested candidates should apply online at nabard.org, which is the official website of NABARD.

Vacancy details

– The recruitment drive aims to fill 153 Grade A posts at NABARD.

– To get selected, candidates will have to take a written test.

– Phase I is the prelims examination which will be held in the last week of August 2021. As of yet, no official dates have been announced. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for exam-related information.

Eligibility Criteria

– Candidates interested in applying for these posts should have a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field.

– The candidate should have studied that discipline as the main subject.

– The degree certificate must mention the same.

– The candidate’s age should be between 21 and 30 years of age on July 1, 2021.

– The selection process consists of a preliminary exam, main exam and an interview.

– Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam followed by an interview.

Important Dates

– Registration for online applications began on 17th July 2021

– The deadline for registering an application is August 7, 2021

– The closing date for editing application details will be 7th August 2021

– The last date to print your application is on 22nd August 2021

– Fee payments should be made online between 17th July and 7th August 2021

– The exam is scheduled to take place the last week of August 2021 (tentative)

Steps to apply for the position

1. Visit https://www.nabard.org/

2. Click on the link which reads, ‘Recruitment To The Post Of Assistant Manager In Grade ‘A’ (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) -2021’

3. Click on apply here

4. Click on the button’ click here for new registration’

5. Complete the registration process- Feeding basic info, photo, and signature, details, preview, uploads, payment

6. Click on save and next on every step

7. Take a printout after final submission