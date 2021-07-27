Paralysed man proposes his girlfriend, down on one knee. Watch the video

After a car accident left him unable to walk, a quadriplegic patient got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. The special moment on camera has captured the hearts of thousands of Facebook users.

Josh Smith,30, proposed to Grace Thompson, using a robotic exoskeleton. A surprised Grace asked Josh, ‘Are you serious?’

Josh responded, holding a ring made from her grandmother’s diamond in his hands, ‘I’m serious. You are the most amazing thing in my life. I am so glad that God has brought you into my life. You are the perfect person for me, and I am glad to have you. I just have one more question. Will you marry me?’

‘Yes,’ Grace replied, and the couple kissed.

Josh was paralyzed in a 2014 accident at Virginia Beach that left him a C-6 quadriplegic. ‘I jumped into a wave as I have so many times before, but this time there was a sandbar. My head instantly hit the sandbar, and I was paralyzed from the neck down,’ he told WWBT.

Josh and Grace met on Bumble last year and fell in love instantly.

Josh was determined to give Grace the proposal she had always imagined. His family, friends, therapists and the exoskeleton he uses in physical therapy helped him pull it off.

He said, ‘I knew I wanted to do something special for her and surprise her. I had used the exoskeleton that I used during the proposal a few times during therapy. I knew about the device, but I had never seen anyone use it to get on one knee.’

‘I love her so much, so I want to be able to give her everything I can. Sometimes I can’t, but when I can, I try my hardest,’ he added.

On July 19, the couple got married in a small ceremony. They plan to have a bigger wedding next year.