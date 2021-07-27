Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter officially added to the royal line of succession

London: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has officially been added to the royal line of succession more than seven weeks after her birth.

Fox News reported that the official royal website was updated on Monday, after the family caught backlash over the weekend when people noticed Lilibet hadn’t been added to the succession line in a timely manner, following her birth in June 2021.

Lilibet, whose name is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, has taken her rightful place as eighth in line to the throne, according to the Royal Family’s website.

Lilibet’s addition on the list bumps the embattled Prince Andrew down to number nine on the royal line of succession and places her just after her older brother, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, whom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed in 2019.

A news outlet first spotted Lilibet’s delay in being added to the official line of succession. The outlet also pointed out that Archie was added to the list two weeks after his birth, for comparison.

Prince William and Kate Middleton added their third child, Louis, to the list after 12 days. When Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas was born in March, the baby’s name was also added right away.

Meghan and Harry alleged in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that they were mistreated by other royals before they decided to leave the family and relocate to California. Markle, who is biracial, recalls that royal family members were concerned before the birth of Archie about how dark his skin would be.

Since then, Netflix and Spotify have cut deals with the couple. According to Fox News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest venture will be Harry’s USD 20 million book deal for a memoir that many think will reveal more details about his time in the royal family.