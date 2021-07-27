Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of differently-abled man playing Carrom with his feet

When it comes to pursuing one’s passion, no obstacle is large enough to stand in the way of achievement. Harshad Gothankar, who has no hands but is an expert at playing carrom with his feet, has gone viral on social media, with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar reposting it and expressing his appreciation.

While uploading the viral video, which has now received over 50 thousand views, the renowned batsman wrote: ‘The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here’s Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him.’

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

Gothankar, the son of an auto driver, is shown in the video effortlessly acing all of the blows with his feet. A buddy persuaded Gothankar to take up carrom after he tried to play football but couldn’t keep his balance during the game. The video has been shared several times since it was posted online, with netizens expressing their appreciation for Gothankar’s drive and tenacity.

Also Read: You gave your best: PM on Bhavani’s ‘sorry’ tweet after crashing out of Olympics

Possible and Impossible differ by only I If you decide that only I can do it. You shall do it surely if your determination and devotion towards your work is truly… #mondaythoughts #motivation #MotivationalQuotes https://t.co/Ls0J9Rf6n5 — Prashant Kushwaha (@prashantk1947) July 26, 2021

OMG ? I can't do it even through my hand ek baar mein 2-3 hi aa pate hain hats off 2 him ?? https://t.co/HLScb11JD5 — Happy Mind (@9neetu1180) July 26, 2021