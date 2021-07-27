Sandstorm engulfs north-west Chinese city of Dunhuang within minutes

Beijing: A large sandstorm hit Dunhuang City in China’s Gansu Province, reaching heights of over a hundred metres and decreasing visibility to barely five metres, according to the provincial meteorological agency. The town sits on the outskirts of the Gobi Desert.

The sandstorm, which hit about 3 pm on Monday, made driving hazardous. Due to the limited visibility, local police were obliged to shut key highways and urge traffic to off expressways.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing a wall-like sandstorm engulfing cities and roads.

Meanwhile, a sandstorm in Utah claimed the lives of eight individuals after triggering a massive 20-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway. Four of the eight people killed were youngsters. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, at least ten individuals were brought to hospitals, three of them were in serious condition.