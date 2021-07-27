Sensex, Nifty fall for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic equity benchmark indices settled lower for the second day in a row. The losses in the international markets had an effect on the Indian benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled 274 points lower at 52,579. NSE Nifty ended at 15,746, down by 78 points or 0.5%. 9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange was neutral as 1668 shares ended lower and 1594 settled higher.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, SBI Life, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Adani Ports, Divi’s Labs, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products and ITC.