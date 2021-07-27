Tokyo Olympics: Full schedule of Team India

Tokyo: Monday was a day of disappointment for India as no Indian athlete was able to win medals. At present, the country has one silver medal won by the weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and her medal may be upgraded to gold as the gold medal winner Hou Zhihui of China is being tested by the anti-doping agencies. If she fails in the test then Mirabai will be the gold medallist.

India men’s hockey team defeated Spain by 3-0 in their Pool A match and secured their second victory. Disappointment yet again for India’s shooting team, as Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker fails to qualify for mixed-team 10m air pistol Qualification medal rounds.

Here is India’s full schedule:

Shooting:

Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 9:45am IST followed by final.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 8:30am IST.

Boxing:

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women’s 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33am IST.

Sailing:

Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 08:35am IST.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 08:45am IST.

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race: 11:50am IST.

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men’s Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30am IST.