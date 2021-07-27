US startup turns people’s ashes into diamonds

Many families have struggled as a result of the pandemic. One of the most terrible things a person may go through is losing a loved one.

Also, because the pandemic has made it impossible to say a peaceful final goodbye to our loved ones, the ashes of those who have died have been left uncollected. This stack of ashes is rising in size not just in India but also in the United States, posing the question of what to do with it.

Eterneva, an Austin-based startup, is creating a unique direct-to-consumer brand in the end-of-life space. The four-year-old company makes diamonds from people’s and pets’ cremated ashes or hair. Yes, it’s strange, but the concept appears to be resonating with individuals seeking a way to keep a piece of their loved ones close to them after they pass away.

Colored and colorless diamonds are created by Eterneva. Black, blue, yellow, orange and green are among the hues. Diamonds are priced starting at $2,999. The price, however, is determined by the color and size of the diamonds.

Also Read: 1972 study prediction of human society’s collapse may come true: New research

The firm concentrates solely on diamonds since the valuable stone is said to be the brightest, has the strongest connection and lasts the longest. The firm has raised $10 million in Series A funding round led by Tiger Management. According to ‘TechCrunch,’ the firm manufactured almost 1,500 diamonds for over 1,000 clients, achieving triple-digit revenue growth.