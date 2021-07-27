Weather updates: IMD predicts more rainfall in parts of the national capital

New Delhi: Delhiites enjoyed a relief from hot and humid weather conditions as incessant rainfall fell in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in many parts of Delhi and Haryana, as well as Rajasthan.

‘Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would befall over many places of North-west Delhi, Central Delhi, South-Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Narnaul, Kosli, Rewari, Nuh, Manesar (Haryana), Tizara, Alwar, Rajgarh, Deeeg, Nagar, Khairthal, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Lachmanngarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjacent areas during the next 2 2 hours,’ IMD said in a tweet at 5.26 am.

On Monday, the temperature peaked at 33.1 degrees Celsius in the national capital, and on Sunday, it reached 37.3 degrees Celsius.