Assam, Mizoram to withdraw own forces, CRPF to take over

Until a permanent solution is found, Assam and Mizoram will withdraw their respective police forces and Central paramilitary troops will be deployed at the disputed border site. According to people familiar with the situation, this was decided on Wednesday at a meeting called by the Union home secretary to mediate between the feuding states.

Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah and director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, as well as their Mizoram counterparts Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and SBK Singh, and the director-general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were present at the crucial meeting, which was called after clashes between the two sides on Monday resulted in the deaths of five Assam policemen and a civilian.

Following that, both states decided to remove all of their police officers from the scene and ‘agreed to continue mutual discussions to resolve the border issue in a peaceful manner,’ according to this officer.