Ather Energy releases its first Impact Report

Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, has released its first Impact Report, revealing that its vehicles saved millions of dollars in 2019-2020. With the exception of Tesla, Ather Energy is the first Indian and second automotive company in the world to publish an Impact Report. Aspire Impact, a social enterprise focused on impact leadership and ecosystem development, conducted the impact assessment.

Ather Energy has been awarded Aspire Impact’s Gold Leaf accreditation for overall Impact Management after undergoing a comprehensive assessment using Aspire Impact’s proprietary 4P framework across 250+ impact metrics.

A detailed analysis of a company’s efforts that result in a change in the ecosystem around them is called an Impact Report. While ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting is an important part of progressive companies’ strategies, sustainability reporting is also changing.

‘Ather Energy has proved to be a pioneer not just in re-imagining green, sustainable mobility but also in structured, transparent impact reporting. We at Aspire Impact, India’s first Impact-Rating initiative, are delighted to award them a ‘Gold Leaf’, our second highest Impact Rating’ said Amit Bhatia, founder and CEO, Aspire Impact.

To create a sustainable ecosystem, Ather Energy takes a two-pronged approach. The company started from the ground up, developing a vehicle and charging infrastructure platform as well as a local supply chain. As a result, Ather Energy was able to achieve 99 percent localisation in the vehicle (except cells), making it a true ‘Make in India’ product.