Cloudburst Near Amarnath Shrine in J&K no causalities

Officials say a massive amount of water rushed down from the mountains near the holy cave of Amarnath today due to a cloudburst. People in public areas near the holy cave’s base have been asked to relocate to higher ground for safety reasons.

People in Gund and Kangan have been asked to stay away from the river Sindh due to heavy rain and a cloudburst near the holy cave of Amarnath, officials said. They warned that due to the cloudburst, the river’s water level could suddenly rise, and the currents could become extremely strong.