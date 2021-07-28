Himanta links Assam-Mizoram clash to cow bill & drugs crackdown; high alert along Nagaland border

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claims that the crackdown on narcotics smuggling along with new laws governing cattle slaughter, consumption, and transportation at the border might have caused the violence. The CM stated that the drugs route originates in Myanmar and passes through Mizoram and Assam’s Barak Valley to Punjab.

In addition, he urged Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to investigate how civilians got access to bulletproof vests and sniper rifles to attack policemen. ‘I have video evidence. I think it should be investigated whether certain vested non-state actors entered the fray. I have strong reasons to believe that some decisions by the Assam government in the last two months angered non-state elements in Mizoram’, Sarma said. According to him, one of the trigger points might be Assam’s refusal to provide sanctuary to a section of Myanmarese refugees entering Mizoram.

Meanwhile, security forces have been placed on high alert at all vulnerable points along the interstate boundary to prevent any untoward incidents.

The state has also stepped up security along the Nagaland border in the Jorhat district.’Security forces have been put on high alert at all vulnerable points along the inter-state boundary to pre-empt any untoward incident,’ said a senior police officer in Jorhat. ‘We have received strict instructions to ensure law and order in the disputed areas. Besides anti-social elements, members of some rebel groups are active along the border’.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that another Assam policeman had succumbed to his injuries after being critically injured in an exchange of fire with Mizoram policemen on the disputed border, bringing the death toll to seven. The Centre has also summoned the chief secretaries and DGPs of Assam and Mizoram to New Delhi for a meeting today, which will be chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.