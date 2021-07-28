‘Mamata Banerjee should look after Bengal, Modiji is there to look after the country’: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh came down heavily on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her proposal of ‘unity of opposition parties against BJP’. The BJP MP said that Mamata should look after Bengal as PM Modi is there to look after the country.

‘Mamata Banerjee’s attention is not towards the development of Bengal or the violence that is going on for the past several months in the state. All she does is politics and oppose the central government. Mamata Banerjee should look after Bengal first. Modi Ji is there to look after the country. Till the time Modi Ji is there, the country will be fine,’ said Dilip Ghosh.

‘Opposition also tried to unite in 2019, but BJP won. Now their existence is in danger. There are parties that don’t have even a single representative in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A dozen of TMC’s seats were also reduced. With this, they should know what people want,’ he added.

Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital and is busy meeting opposition party leaders including Sonia Gandhi. The Trinamool Congress supremo is aiming to bring all opposition parties on a single platform against BJP.