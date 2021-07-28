‘Proof of being un-vaccinated required’: Restaurant takes strange decision after anti-mask policy

A restaurant in California gained (in)fame last year for banning masks in its eateries and requiring customers to pay extra if they wished to wear them inside. Now, the same restaurant has adopted an anti-vaccine policy and will only serve people who are unvaccinated. The Huntington Beach Italian restaurant Basilico’s Paste e Vino says it won’t promote American stupidity, adding, ‘We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity’.

“HEY PASADENA, TAKE THAT!” said the Instagram post. ‘More American counties, cities and businesses doubling down on anti-American lockdown mandates? Well ‘Basilico’s Pasta e Vino’ just tripled down: From day one, never complied, banned masks, and now … requiring proof of being Un-vaccinated!’

In accordance with the restaurant’s guidelines, customers will be served only if they can provide proof that they have not been vaccinated. However, it is still unclear how the restaurant will check if its customers are vaccinated or not. According to an employee of the Los Angeles Times, the servers are not actually checking the vaccination statuses of customers.

Not only did this restaurant launch an anti-vaccine stand, but it also launched an anti-vaccine movement entitled ‘The Basilico’s Declaration of Defiance’ and encouraged entrepreneurs to join. If the government orders another lockdown, the restaurant is asking that other eateries remain open 100 percent. As a result, other restaurants have also banned masks from their eating establishments. ‘We understand that masks are the greatest weapons of the lockdowns,’ owner Tony Roman says in a video shared on Instagram. ‘They are used to divide Americans, as the vaccination was, and they are a symbol of fear, control and surrender’.