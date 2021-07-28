Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu qualifies for the knockout round

Tokyo: Olympic silver medallist, India’s PV Sindhu won her second and final match of the group at the Tokyo Olympics. The sixth-seeded Indian player defeated Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in straight sets by 21-9,21-16 in just 35 minutes. Sindhu made easy work of her Hong Kong opponent, cruising to a 21-9 win in the first game. Ngan Yi showed more fight in the second game but Sindhu got the better of her, beating the Hong Kong shuttler 21-16.

World No.7 Sindhu will meet Denmark’s world number 12 Mia Blichfeld in the pre-quarter. Sindhu had defeated Blichfeld four times earlier and the Denmark player’s only win against Sindhu was at the Yonex Thailand Open earlier this year.

Sindhu had defeated Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her opening match.

Later in the day, B Sai Praneeth will take on M Caljouw of the Netherlands in his second and final men’s singles Group D match.