WhatsApp rolls out a new feature

For both Android and iOS users, WhatsApp has added a new feature called ‘Archived Chats.’ Users will be able to keep a few desired chats hidden in a ‘Archived Chats Folder’ with this feature. Even if they receive new text messages, these chats will be muted until you manually choose to unarchive them. Users can better organize their inbox and stay on top of their most important emails, according to the company.

Until now, if new text messages were received, the archive chats would automatically unarchive. ‘We’ve heard that users want their archived messages to stay tucked away in the Archived Chats folder, rather than moving back into your main chat list when a new message arrives,’ WhatsApp said in a statement.

Archive on WhatsApp lets you organize your private messages and prioritize important conversations. Your Archived chats will now remain archived and muted but you can always change them back! pic.twitter.com/QbAY6iu81p — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2021

Here are a few simple steps to archive your chats on the platform. Do make sure that you have updated the app before following these steps.

How to archive chats on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp; tap on the More options on the Chats tab

Step 2: Now select Chats> Chats history> Archive all chats

To archive a single chat, simply tap and hold the chat you want to archive, then proceed to Step 2. Users will not be notified about these chats ‘unless they are mentioned or replied to,’ according to the company. Simply scroll to the top of the chats screen and select ‘Archived’ to view these archived chats.