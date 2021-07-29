Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘Green List’ of destinations

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List of destinations. Vaccinated passengers coming from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. They have to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.
Unvaccinated passengers coming from these destinations are also exempted from mandatory quarantine but will also need to undergo PCR testing on arrival, as well as two further PCR tests on days 6 and 12.
The DCT Abu Dhabi updates the list after reviewing Covid-19 situations. The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than their citizenship.
Updated Green List:
Albania
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada
China
Czech Republic
Germany
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Israel
Italy
Maldives
Mauritius
Moldova
New Zealand
Poland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
South Korea
Switzerland
Taiwan, Province of China
Ukraine
United States of America
