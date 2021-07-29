Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘Green List’ of destinations

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List of destinations. Vaccinated passengers coming from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. They have to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Unvaccinated passengers coming from these destinations are also exempted from mandatory quarantine but will also need to undergo PCR testing on arrival, as well as two further PCR tests on days 6 and 12.

The DCT Abu Dhabi updates the list after reviewing Covid-19 situations. The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than their citizenship.

Updated Green List:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Israel

Italy

Maldives

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Poland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Ukraine

United States of America