An exciting tease by Mercedes – Benz EQE ahead of the Munich Auto Show

All Mercedes is willing to say about the EQE is that it will be a comfy cruiser with dynamic performance and handling. A teaser shot of the interior also shows that the EQE will be available with a similar digital dash to the one in the EQS. Known as the MBUX Hyperscreen, the digital dash consists of a curved OLED screen with zones for instrument cluster, central controls, and passenger controls.

We already know that the EQE is based on Mercedes’ EVA dedicated electric-vehicle platform, which means it could have a range of up to 400 miles on a single charge, the ability to add 150 miles of range in 15 minutes, and a power output of over 500 hp. The Mercedes-Benz EQE has been teased in advance of the 2021 Munich auto show.

Mercedes will have five new battery-electric vehicles on display, including the EQE. A Mercedes-Benz AMG version of the EQS (an AMG EQE is also in the works), a concept version of the recently announced Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS crossover, a concept version of a planned Smart crossover, and the recently revealed EQB crossover are expected to be the other four.