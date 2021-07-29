China offers support to the Taliban

Beijing: Taliban militia in Afghanistan and China had reached a consensus to support each other. Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had visited China and held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Tianjin. China has pledged its support to the Islamic militant group and asked to break up with East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Taliban leader Mullah Baradar has called China a trustworthy friend and also assured the Taliban will not allow any foreign organization to use Afghanistan’s territory. ‘China has always been a reliable friend of the Afghan people and commended China’s just and positive role in Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process. The Afghan Taliban will never allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China’, said Baradar.

‘Wang pointed out that the Afghan Taliban is an important military and political force in Afghanistan and is expected to play an important role in the country’s peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process. We hope that the Afghan Taliban will put the interests of the country and nation first, hold high the banner of peace talks, set the goal of peace, build a positive image and pursue an inclusive policy?,’ said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

‘The ETIM is an international terrorist organization designated by the UN Security Council that poses a direct threat to China’s national security and territorial integrity. Combating it is a common responsibility for the international community. We hope the Afghan Taliban will make a clean break with all terrorist organizations including the ETIM and resolutely and effectively combat them to remove obstacles, play a positive role and create enabling conditions for security, stability, development and cooperation in the region,’ said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang.

ETIM is an Uyghur Muslim militant group fighting against China in the Xinjiang province. As per reports, hundreds of ETIM rebels are gathered in Badakhshan province in Afghanistan which borders Xinjiang province in China. The ETIM rebels along with Al-Qaeda and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are creating problems in China and Pakistan.

The US, the European Union and several other countries have accused China of committing genocide against the Muslim Uygurs. The Donald Trump administration had earlier removed the ban on EMIT.