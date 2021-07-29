Emirates Airlines announces important decision regarding flight suspension

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that the commercial passenger flights from four countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE will remain suspended until August 7. The national air carrier of Dubai also announced that all passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel from any other point to the UAE.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi-based, Etihad Airways announced that the commercial passenger flights from India will remain suspended until further notice. The airline updated this on its social media handle as a reply to a passenger’s query.

The civil aviation watchdog in the UAE, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.