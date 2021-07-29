Fuel prices for the month of August announced

Dubai: Fuel prices for the month of August were announced in the UAE by the fuel price committee on Thursday. The new revised price list will come into effect from August 1. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by the committee. This is for the sixth month in a row that the fuel prices were increased in the UAE.

As per the new revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.58 per litre, up from Dh2.47 in July. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.47 a litre, up from Dh2.35 per litre in July and the E-Plus 91 will cost Dh2.39 a litre, up from Dh2.28 in July. Diesel will cost Dh2.45 a litre, an increase from Dh2.42 in the previous month.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘Green List’ of destinations

UAE had liberalized the fuel prices in 2015 and accordingly the fuel prices were adjusted in line with the international market. The price revision was stopped last year due to Covid-19 and resumed from March 2021.