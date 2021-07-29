Gulf country extends lockdown

Muscat: The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 in Oman has extended the night curfew imposed in the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. The committee has also reduced the time of night curfew.

As per the new guidelines issued by the committee, all movement and commercial activities will be banned between 10 pm and 4 am until further notice. However, essential services will be allowed to remain open, and home-delivery services are exempted from the night curfew. All public places and commercial activities will be closed during the night curfew.

As per the data released by the health ministry, around 35% of the population had been given at least one dose of vaccine. Till now, a total of 295,535 corona virus cases and 3,802 deaths were reported in Oman.