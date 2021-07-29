India-UAE flight Suspension: Etihad Airways issues an important update

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways announced that the commercial passenger flights from India will remain suspended until further notice. The airline updated this on its social media handle as a reply to a passenger’s query.

‘Following the recent update, our flights from India have been suspended until further notice. As soon as we receive an official communication of changes to this regulation, our website will be updated. Do stay tuned for the latest travel information,’ replied the airline on its social media. Earlier, Etihad had extended flight suspension till August 2.

‘Following the latest UAE government directive, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad’s network has been suspended until further notice. Etihad will not be permitted to carry any passengers from India. However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden residence holders are exempted from the UAE entry restrictions. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions. Etihad will continue to operate flights to India and cargo flights will continue to operate in both directions without any impact, Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries,’ said the spokesperson of the air carrier.

Passengers can check etihad.com/destinationguide, the mobile app or call customer care on +971 600 555 666 for more information.