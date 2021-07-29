DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWSNewsMobile Apps

Ludhiana boy hides dog bite, dies of rabies 20 days later

Jul 29, 2021, 03:11 pm IST

Ludhiana: A boy who concealed a dog bite from his parents died of rabies in the hours following his diagnosis on Sunday, 20 days after he was bitten.

The 11-year-old Arjun, a slum dweller on the fringes of Jaspal Bangar hamlet, had informed his parents that he had wounded his leg while playing but in reality, he had been bitten by a dog.

Lakhwinder Singh, an ex-serviceman who lives in the area, stated: ‘Arjun started behaving abnormally a few days ago. Instead of taking him to a doctor, the family took Arjun to a quack and then to a witch doctor as they believed he had been possessed by evil spirits.’

On Sunday, the victim’s condition worsened and he began foaming at the mouth. Arjun was taken to a nearby hospital this time, where he was diagnosed with rabies, but he died a few hours later. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The incident came to light after the deceased was investigated by health officials.

