Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual misconduct

Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra accused businessman Raj Kundra of sexual misconduct in 2019. Kundra is currently in judicial custody. The actress stated that despite her resistance, Kundra ‘kept kissing her.’

According to reports, the 37-year-old was called by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell in connection with an ongoing investigation involving the production and distribution of pornographic films.

Chopra had also filed an FIR against Kundra in April of this year. He was charged with violating Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509 of the Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act 2008 and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

Chopra said in her lawsuit that Kundra had shown up at her house uninvited after the two had a heated dispute about a business meeting. Kundra informed her that his marriage to actress Shilpa Shetty was difficult. Chopra, on the other hand, informed Kundra that she did not want to combine work and pleasure.

According to Chopra, he then began kissing her, despite her protests. She remembers pushing him away, running to the washroom and sobbing because she was terrified.

The Crime Branch filed new FIRs yesterday in response to accusations from two unknown actresses who claimed to have been coerced and harassed into filming pornographic films by actors Gehana Vasisth, Roma Khan and Tanveer Hashmi. The two ladies also alleged in their complaint that the videos were eventually sold to applications controlled by Kundra or his partners.

On July 19, Kundra was arrested for the first time. On July 27, he was placed in judicial detention for 14 days.