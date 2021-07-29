Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film to cast Hirsch and Jeannie Berlin

Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch and Jeannie Berlin, as well as veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary, have all been cast in Steven Spielberg’s film about his childhood.

The working title for the film, which is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a child in Arizona, is now ‘The Fabelmans.’ According to Variety, the quartet portrays the older relatives in the fictional family of a young, aspiring filmmaker (played by Gabriel LaBelle) at the film’s centre.

Julia Butters has been cast as Steven Spielberg’s sister. His high school classmates are played by Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East and Isabelle Kusman. Tony Kushner, Spielberg’s regular collaborator on films like ‘Lincoln’ and the upcoming ‘West Side Story,’ co-wrote the script with him. They are also other producers on the film, alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger and are backed by Amblin Entertainment.

Production is currently underway, with a release planned for next year.