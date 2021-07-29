Tokyo Olympics: Indian hockey team secures quarter berth by beating Olympic champion Argentina

Tokyo: Indian men’s hockey team entered the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian men defeated Olympic gold medallist Argentina by 3-1 in the Pool A match. For India, Varun Kumar, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh scored the goals and Maico Casella scored the only goal for Argentina.

India with 9 points is placed behind Australia (12) in Pool A. Argentina is at the fifth spot in the six-team pool behind Spain and New Zealand. Only the top four teams will qualify for the quarterfinals and Argentina need to beat New Zealand in their final preliminary match on Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

India defeated New Zealand by 3-2 in the first match and Spain by 3-0. India lost to Germany by 7-1. India will play hosts Japan in their final pool match on Friday.