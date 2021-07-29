Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Tokyo: Ace Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of women’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world champion PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games by 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes.

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu will now face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korea’s Kim Gaeun.

On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated world No. 34 Hong Kong’s NY Cheung 21-9, 21-16 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Earlier on Wednesday, India’s B Sai Praneeth bowed out of the event after losing to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands.