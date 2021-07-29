World’s largest star sapphire cluster found in Sri Lankan backyard

The world’s biggest star sapphire cluster was discovered by chance in a Sri Lankan backyard. The ‘Serendipity Sapphire’ is the name given to the newly discovered rock.

The cluster was found by the workmen digging a well in the backyard of a house in the gem-rich area of Ratnapura, informed Sri Lankan officials. Ratnapura, which means ‘city of gems,’ is recognized as Sri Lanka’s gem capital.

The sapphire cluster was discovered at the home of a gem merchant, who explained that the person digging a well alerted them about some rare stones and they subsequently uncovered this massive specimen.

The authorities were notified by the gem trader, but it took over a year to clear the cluster before they could evaluate and certify it. A few stones dropped out during the cluster’s cleaning procedure and were discovered to be high-quality star sapphires with a pale blue hue.

However, experts have warned that though the specimen found has a high carat value of 2.5 million, it is possible that not all of the stones inside the cluster are of a good grade.

Dr. Gamini Zoysa, a famous gemologist, stated that he has never seen such a big specimen before and that it was most likely produced 400 million years ago.

According to a representative from Sri Lanka’s National Gem and Jewellery Authority, it is a unique Star Sapphire specimen, maybe the largest in the world. Private collectors or museums could be interested in Sapphire because of its size and worth.

A Star Sapphire is a type of sapphire that shows asterism, which is a star-like phenomenon.