You’re so on-point with your talent: Akshay Kumar on Dhanush’s birthday

Akshay Kumar is well-known for his offbeat greetings to his colleagues in the industry. His birthday wish for actress Bhumi Pednekar recently went viral and now the actor has a quirky wish for Dhanush on his 38th birthday.

In reference to the definition of the term ‘Dhanush,’ Akshay stated that the actor can also be referred to as a ‘Teer’ (arrow) because of his bull’s eye talent.

‘Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt. You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep shining,’ Akshay wrote, along with an image of the duo with Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming flick, ‘Atrangi Re’.

Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt ?You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep shining. @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/n6INaAvhmT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 28, 2021

‘Atrangi Re,’ directed by Aanand L Rai, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, is an upcoming Indian musical drama film.

Dhanush also received wishes from Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, SJ Suryah, Vignesh Shivan, Khushbu Sundar and Vishnu Vishal among others.

On the professional front, Dhanush is presently filming Maaran. He’ll next be featured in Anthony and Joe Russo’s film The Gray Man.