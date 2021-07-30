38 monkeys poisoned, stuffed in gunny bags & beaten to death

A horrifying case of animal abuse has surfaced in Hassan district, Karnataka. More than 35 monkeys were found dead, with another 20 wounded in the district’s Chowdanahalli hamlet.

The monkeys were poisoned, packed in gunny bags, beaten and abandoned on the roadway near Chowdanahalli, according to officials. The locals quickly supplied water to the 20 monkeys hurt in the cruel crime.

The monkeys may have been attacked after being placed into gunny sacks, said several residents. A few were still alive, gasping for air and unable to move.

Senior forest authorities have arrived at the scene and are conducting an investigation. They’ve taken the appropriate procedures to bury the monkeys that have died. According to preliminary assessments, the monkeys were poisoned.