‘Chief Minister won’t be allowed to hoist national flag’: Pro-Khalistan group issues threat

Shimla: A pro-Khalistan terror group, Sikh for Justice (SFJ) has issued a threat that it will not allow Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the national flag. A man who identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued the threat in a recorded phone call. Pannun who described himself as the general counsel of SFJ has made calls to several journalists in the state.

‘We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist Indian tricolor. Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over Himachal Pradesh areas which were part of Punjab, said Pannun in the phone call.

SFJ based in The USA and Canada is demanding a Sikh Referendum 2020. The separatist group aims at establishing an ‘independent and sovereign country in Punjab’.

Meanwhile, the security forces had tightened the security for CM Thakur and BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. ‘We are in receipt of a pre-recorded message from pro-Khalistani elements from overseas sent to some journalists of HP and seized the matter. HP Police is fully capable of securing the State and preventing anti-national elements to thwart peace and security in HP in cooperation with Central security and intelligence agencies,’ said Himachal Pradesh police in a statement.