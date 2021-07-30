German woman forgets Rs 290 crore winning lottery ticket in purse for 6 weeks

Lottery ticket winners and irresponsible ticket holders have a peculiar and interesting relationship. A German woman was unaware of the fact that she had won a $39 million lottery prize for days, as she had kept the ticket in her handbag for over six weeks and forgotten about it.

Lower Franconia, 45, had bought a Lotto 6aus49 ticket on June 9. According to reports, she then kept the ticket in her handbag and neglected to verify it until she played another lottery a month later.

But before she could choose a new ticket, she realised her previous ticket was the jackpot winner, having matched all seven numbers. Franconia had been a millionaire for more than a week and had no idea.

‘I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost [$39 million] around in my purse for several weeks,’ she told Lotto Bayern officials. The lottery win was the second-largest in Lotto Bayern’s 75-year history.

While Franconia was fortunate enough to win the reward despite having a month-old ticket, a lady from California was not so fortunate after winning a Rs 190 crore lottery.

She bought a $26 million (RS 190 crore) winning lottery locket in November last year and claims it was destroyed in the wash just before the draw.

The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the November 14 drawing was purchased from an Arco AM/PM convenience shop in Norwalk, California. The woman couldn’t redeem the winning ticket.

According to the Whittier Daily News, a woman came to the store and told the employees that she had put the ticket in her jeans and had been destroyed in the laundry.

As per lottery spokesperson Cathy Johnston, the woman’s allegation will be examined. If a ticket is lost, however, the owner must show proof of ownership, such as a photograph of the front and back of the ticket, authorities said.