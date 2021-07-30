Phones of 2 journalists hacked with Pegasus: Cyber security experts

The mobile phones of two French journalists from the investigative news outlet Mediapart were hacked with the Pegasus spyware, according to France’s cybersecurity agency, marking the first time such surveillance has been detected by a government agency.

Amnesty International’s security lab had previously detected the hacking of the phones of Lénag Bredoux and Edwy Plenel, two Mediapart journalists, as part of an international consortium of journalists’ reporting on the targeting of 50,000 phone numbers around the world by clients of the Israeli firm NSO Group, which developed Pegasus.

IT experts from the Agence Nationale de la Securite des Systemes d’Information (ANSSI) confirmed the hacking of their phones with Pegasus on Thursday, according to Mediapart. The experts came to the same conclusions as Amnesty International’s security lab in both cases about the ‘Pegasus infection, its modalities, dates, and duration,’ according to the report.