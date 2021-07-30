Release date of Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ announced

Hyderabad: The release date of the multilingual film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was announced. The Bahubali actor took his social media account to announce the release date of the much-awaited film. The film will be released on January 14 next year.

‘Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date – 14th January 2022 worldwide!,’ wrote Prabhas on Facebook.

The film directed by Radha Krishnakumar has Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri and Kunal Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.