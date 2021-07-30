Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita shares post on ‘strength’ amid Kundra’s arrest

In the midst of her family’s legal problems, Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic message on courage and persistence in the face of adversity. Raj Kundra, Shamita’s brother-in-law and a businessman has been detained in Mumbai for his suspected participation in a pornographic film scam.

On July 20, Mumbai police detained him for allegedly creating and distributing obscene content via his numerous streaming services. Actress Shilpa Shetty, Shamita’s sister was also questioned by the police and did not obtain a clean chit in the case.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shamita shared a selfie and wrote: ‘Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly.. ‘You got this .. keep going’. You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment… which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible.’

The scandal has sent shockwaves throughout the film industry ever since Raj Kundra’s name surfaced in the accused porn racket case. Despite the fact that Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty have been the subject of several investigations, Shamita has come out in favor of her family.

The actress shared the poster of Shilpa’s new film, Hungama 2, earlier this week. Shamita also wrote a message to her sister in her post complimenting the performers and directors, adding ‘this, too, shall pass.’ Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty’s comeback comedy-drama film, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.