Slice of cake from Princess Diana, Prince Charles’ wedding to be auctioned

A 28-ounce portion of the cake from the day Prince Charles declared Lady Diana a princess will be auctioned off on Aug. 11. The cake is estimated to sell for about $700 or 500 British pounds.

The piece is from one of the 27 cakes served at the wedding on July 29, 1981. Over 750 million people tuned in to see the century’s most-watched broadcast wedding, in which the Archbishop of Canterbury famously said, ‘Here is the stuff of fairy tales.’

The frosted cake features a white marzipan foundation with a sugary representation of the royal coat of arms in gold, crimson, blue, and silver.

The piece was given to Moyra Smith, a member of Queen Elizabeth’s household at Clarence House. The slice was kept in a flowery cake pan with a sign on top that said, ‘Handle with care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s [sic] wedding cake,’ and the date ’29/7/81.’

In 2008, Smith sold the cake to a collector, who is now auctioning it. A wedding program, ceremony details and a brunch menu are all included in the package.

The slice ‘appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when first sold,’ said Chris Albury of Dominic Winter Auctioneers in the UK, adding, ‘But we advise against eating it.’

From 1981 to 1996, Diana was married to Charles, who is now 72 years old. At the age of 36, the Princess of Wales died in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997.

With around 3,500 people in attendance, the pair married in St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Following the ceremony, the couple and 120 of their guests dined on a wedding luncheon at Buckingham Palace. Brill in lobster sauce, chicken filled with lamb mousse and strawberries with cream were served to friends and family.

David Avery, the chief baker at the Royal Navy’s cookery school in Kent, made their royal-official wedding cake in addition to Charles and Diana’s 27 cakes. Over the course of 14 weeks, the towering cake was made. The Prince of Wales’ coat of arms, the Spencer family crest and flowers such as roses and orchids were all used to embellish the fruit cake.